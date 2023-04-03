BSF shoots dead one Bangladeshi, injures another



LALMONIRHAT, Apr 2: A Bangladeshi national was allegedly killed and another was injured in firing by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Saturday night.



The incident took place near the main pillar No 864 in Medical Bridge area of Shamshernagar at around 11:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 52 son of late Mofiz Uddin, a resident of Dangapara area under Burimari union of the upazila. Meanwhile, one Shahidul Islam, 35, a resident of the same area, was injured after being shot in the left leg.



Quoting locals, Teesta Battalion-2 (BGB-61) Director Lt Col AM Mahbubul Alam Khan said a group of 9 to 10 Bangladeshis were bringing cattle illegally from Pathantari area in Behar district of West Bengal.



Realizing the smuggling, a BSF patrol team opened fire on them. Rabiul died on the spot and Shahidul was injured while the others managed to flee the area. Shahidul is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rangpur.



