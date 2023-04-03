Discipline auto-rickshaw drivers

Dear Sir



Auto rickshaws have become a vital transport in the rural areas. However, unregulated use of these vehicles is often responsible for road accidents. Some autorickshaw drivers are teenagers, and almost none of them have a driving license. They do not have any idea about the traffic rules. At times, they engage in a race with fellow drivers to overtake each other.



According to a recent observation of a private organisation Jatri Kalyan Samity, 86 percent of auto-rickshaw drivers are operating their vehicles on contractual basis. They are forcing the passengers in this regard. The passengers are to pay the fare according to the contract. The auto-rickshaw drivers are not seen to follow the rate of fare set by the government. Again, 97 percent of auto-rickshaw drivers are demanding tips from the passengers although sometimes the drivers are seen operating on meters. 82 percent of auto-rickshaw drivers are reluctant to go to the destination of the passengers.



I think the roads and transport authorities should take steps to regulate these vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act for the safety of the passengers.



Saiful Islam

Shantinagar, Dhaka