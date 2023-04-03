Video
Road accidents turning seemingly unstoppable

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The grisly parade of deaths on country's streets and highways is going unabated. From the recent rise in road crash, people seem to have accepted the reality that some of their near and dear who go out of home for different purposes will never return meeting an accident.

On Friday, this daily covered the death news of 11 people including a women and child, in separate road accidents to have occurred in 8 districts coupled with 8 injury cases.

Every time a road accident occurs, a family loses a member, usually on whom the entire family is reliant. The country has one of the highest road accident fatality rates in the world, around 50 times higher than the rate in most developed countries. From the health, economic and social implications of such high road accident trend, the national loss is no doubt immeasurable.

Majority of road users in Bangladesh, including both motorists and pedestrians, lacks traffic sense, leading to frequent road accidents across the urban areas of the country.

It is relatively easy to get a driving license in Bangladesh using dubious means. Naturally there are many people who drive on the streets without having any right to do so. Bangladesh has one of the lowest conviction rates of errant drivers. There must be increasing awareness about road safety among road users, planners and engineers. The authorities should think about building separate non-motorised traffic and motorcycle lanes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Since assuming power the current government has made significant improvements to the nation's mass transit system, including building a number of world-class bridges and flyovers. The rapid advancement of the communication system brought about by the government will hardly come of any use unless road crash ceases to throw up lives.

So, as far as solutions to bring down road accidents are concerned, we believe, more than enough has been penned, discussed and opined by experts.

With the aim to improve road safety and reduce the number of victims of road traffic accidents in Bangladesh, it is necessary to raise public awareness through evidence-based strategies, give priority to road safety in national policy, and strictly enforce existing traffic laws.

Government must consider local realities and play its part in correctly implementing the Road Transport Act-2018 in light of the rising number of fatalities caused by traffic accidents.

Our roads will become the least safe means of transportation if immediate action is not done. Last but not least, pathways in megacities, including the capital, must be free from encroachment by temporary structures.


