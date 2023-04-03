

US acknowledges Bangladesh through a resolution



On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh, the United States Congress introduced a resolution on March 29 recognizing and commending Bangladesh and its remarkable socioeconomic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced the resolution at the Congress as the co-chair of the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus. Joe Wilson Sr has been serving as the US representative for South Carolina's 2nd congressional district since 2001. He earlier served as the South Carolina state senator from the 23rd district from 1985 to 2001.



While placing the resolution, Congressman Wilson recalled that 51 years ago on April 4, 1972, the United States recognised Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. It said Bangladesh has made enormous strides in the last five decades from one of the poorest nations to having one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with their GDP per capita increasing to $2,457 in 2021 according to the World Bank which now exceeds that of its regional neighbours.



The resolution mentioned since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh's economy has grown from $9 billion to $450 billion, life expectancy has risen from 47 years to 73 years, and the adult literacy rate has risen to more than 75 percent. Bangladesh, through the leadership of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has made substantial socioeconomic progress in food production, disaster resilience, poverty reduction, improved health, education, and women's empowerment, it noted.



The resolution said the United States and Bangladesh have extensive cooperation on matters of regional and global security, counter terrorism, and climate change. The US is the largest export market for Bangladesh and one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment, it said, adding the nation of Bangladesh has also contributed to the US economy through bilateral trade and international security cooperation in return.



The resolution said the American people appreciate the generous and indispensable role that Bangladesh performs in accepting and sheltering more than 1 million Rohingya people from a genocide perpetrated by its neighbour, Burma. The United States has contributed the largest amount of humanitarian aid to address this crisis, totaling more than $2 billion. It said the American people welcome that Bangladesh is one of the world's largest contributors to United Nations peacekeeping efforts globally. Both countries seek to enhance their people-to-people and government-to-government relationship for shared prosperity.



The resolution mentioned that Bangladesh has expressed their gratitude to the United States for contributing more than 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Bangladesh.



It said the American people recognize and commend the nation and people of Bangladesh as they celebrate 51 years of independence. The United States extends its sincere determination to remain a constructive partner of Bangladesh in achieving mutual economic, social and national security objectives now and into the future, the resolution concluded. On the other hand, On the occasion of the 51th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Bangladesh, he enthusiastically praised the extensive economic development and progress of our country. Called it as 'an extraordinary story'. He said Bangladesh has been called an important partner in international trade and investment, agricultural economy, climate change, humanitarian, refugee, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, maritime and other security issues. He also mentioned the US investment in this country.



Appreciating the generosity of providing shelter to 1 million Rohingya refugees, the United States is committed to finding a sustainable and permanent solution to this humanitarian problem. It should be noted that recently the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have imposed new sanctions on the military junta government of Myanmar. A 10-member delegation from the US Embassy in Dhaka, led by President Joe Biden's National Security Council Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Lubakhar, also visited the Ukhia Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on January 8.



It should be noted that the United States is the main buyer of clothes made in Bangladesh. Its amount is increasing day by day. Some European Union countries have assured Bangladesh that they will not cancel the purchase order. New purchase orders have also started coming in. On the other hand, Bangladesh has already started exporting newly made clothes PPE, masks, hand gloves etc. to the US. 31 famous brands and clothing buying organizations of that country have shown interest in buying more clothes from Bangladesh in the next two years.



As a result of the various steps taken by the current Sheikh Hasina government, the economy of Bangladesh is at a stage of development. The government is moving forward with plans to upgrade LDC status by 2026 and become a developed economy by 2041. Considering the economic development of Bangladesh, the global powers cannot ignore the United States considering the current global geopolitical situation. The United States is one of Bangladesh's most important trading partners. The main export items of Bangladesh to the United States are knitted garments, knitted garments, miscellaneous textile products, hats, headgear, footwear, tobacco, snacks, furniture, ceramics, toys, plastic goods, artificial flowers, etc. Major imports are raw cotton, chemicals, machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, aircraft, electrical equipment, iron and steel. About 90 percent of the total exports from Bangladesh to the United States are ready-made garments. At the moment, a major destination for Bangladeshi software products is the United States.



US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes has said that in rebuilding the country after the 1971 war, and now forging the path toward economic growth, inclusion and development, Bangladesh serves as a model for the rest of the world.



Ambassador Noyes also applauded Bangladeshi leadership and generosity as a host of over one million Rohingya refugees. Today, Sheikh Hasina is a symbol of, development in the country and the world. It is under her leadership that Bangladesh has been able to create a strong position in the World Assembly today. What was once a small economy has now emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. She has her eye on establishing world peace by ensuring eradication of hunger and poverty.



The history of success is being written in every step of her rule. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, innumerable world-class facilities like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Udal Bridge, and Subway have been made possible for the first time in the history of the country. Among the developing countries, Bangladesh is showing the way to other developing countries under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. They are following the political policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. When the entire world is in a state of turmoil due to the epidemic of Corona, then Bangladesh has dealt with Corona very efficiently under the intelligent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Along with this, it has acquired the ability to collect and ensure free corona vaccination for all the people of the country and its achievement is due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, US appreciation indicates that the international community wants to keep Sheikh Hasina in their confidence. They believe that political will and vision can bring economic prosperity to any country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership has proved that political will. And that is why they want to be a partner in the development of Bangladesh.



The writer is an independent researcher and freelance columnist Although there is some issue between Bangladesh and the world's most influential superpower, the United States, the country attaches great importance to the permanent partnership between the two countries. US leaders are enthusiastically praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for socio-economic development of Bangladesh. The leaders commented that the development of Bangladesh in various fields was possible because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh, the United States Congress introduced a resolution on March 29 recognizing and commending Bangladesh and its remarkable socioeconomic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced the resolution at the Congress as the co-chair of the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus. Joe Wilson Sr has been serving as the US representative for South Carolina's 2nd congressional district since 2001. He earlier served as the South Carolina state senator from the 23rd district from 1985 to 2001.While placing the resolution, Congressman Wilson recalled that 51 years ago on April 4, 1972, the United States recognised Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. It said Bangladesh has made enormous strides in the last five decades from one of the poorest nations to having one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with their GDP per capita increasing to $2,457 in 2021 according to the World Bank which now exceeds that of its regional neighbours.The resolution mentioned since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh's economy has grown from $9 billion to $450 billion, life expectancy has risen from 47 years to 73 years, and the adult literacy rate has risen to more than 75 percent. Bangladesh, through the leadership of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has made substantial socioeconomic progress in food production, disaster resilience, poverty reduction, improved health, education, and women's empowerment, it noted.The resolution said the United States and Bangladesh have extensive cooperation on matters of regional and global security, counter terrorism, and climate change. The US is the largest export market for Bangladesh and one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment, it said, adding the nation of Bangladesh has also contributed to the US economy through bilateral trade and international security cooperation in return.The resolution said the American people appreciate the generous and indispensable role that Bangladesh performs in accepting and sheltering more than 1 million Rohingya people from a genocide perpetrated by its neighbour, Burma. The United States has contributed the largest amount of humanitarian aid to address this crisis, totaling more than $2 billion. It said the American people welcome that Bangladesh is one of the world's largest contributors to United Nations peacekeeping efforts globally. Both countries seek to enhance their people-to-people and government-to-government relationship for shared prosperity.The resolution mentioned that Bangladesh has expressed their gratitude to the United States for contributing more than 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Bangladesh.It said the American people recognize and commend the nation and people of Bangladesh as they celebrate 51 years of independence. The United States extends its sincere determination to remain a constructive partner of Bangladesh in achieving mutual economic, social and national security objectives now and into the future, the resolution concluded. On the other hand, On the occasion of the 51th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Bangladesh, he enthusiastically praised the extensive economic development and progress of our country. Called it as 'an extraordinary story'. He said Bangladesh has been called an important partner in international trade and investment, agricultural economy, climate change, humanitarian, refugee, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, maritime and other security issues. He also mentioned the US investment in this country.Appreciating the generosity of providing shelter to 1 million Rohingya refugees, the United States is committed to finding a sustainable and permanent solution to this humanitarian problem. It should be noted that recently the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have imposed new sanctions on the military junta government of Myanmar. A 10-member delegation from the US Embassy in Dhaka, led by President Joe Biden's National Security Council Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Lubakhar, also visited the Ukhia Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on January 8.It should be noted that the United States is the main buyer of clothes made in Bangladesh. Its amount is increasing day by day. Some European Union countries have assured Bangladesh that they will not cancel the purchase order. New purchase orders have also started coming in. On the other hand, Bangladesh has already started exporting newly made clothes PPE, masks, hand gloves etc. to the US. 31 famous brands and clothing buying organizations of that country have shown interest in buying more clothes from Bangladesh in the next two years.As a result of the various steps taken by the current Sheikh Hasina government, the economy of Bangladesh is at a stage of development. The government is moving forward with plans to upgrade LDC status by 2026 and become a developed economy by 2041. Considering the economic development of Bangladesh, the global powers cannot ignore the United States considering the current global geopolitical situation. The United States is one of Bangladesh's most important trading partners. The main export items of Bangladesh to the United States are knitted garments, knitted garments, miscellaneous textile products, hats, headgear, footwear, tobacco, snacks, furniture, ceramics, toys, plastic goods, artificial flowers, etc. Major imports are raw cotton, chemicals, machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, aircraft, electrical equipment, iron and steel. About 90 percent of the total exports from Bangladesh to the United States are ready-made garments. At the moment, a major destination for Bangladeshi software products is the United States.US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes has said that in rebuilding the country after the 1971 war, and now forging the path toward economic growth, inclusion and development, Bangladesh serves as a model for the rest of the world.Ambassador Noyes also applauded Bangladeshi leadership and generosity as a host of over one million Rohingya refugees. Today, Sheikh Hasina is a symbol of, development in the country and the world. It is under her leadership that Bangladesh has been able to create a strong position in the World Assembly today. What was once a small economy has now emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. She has her eye on establishing world peace by ensuring eradication of hunger and poverty.The history of success is being written in every step of her rule. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, innumerable world-class facilities like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Udal Bridge, and Subway have been made possible for the first time in the history of the country. Among the developing countries, Bangladesh is showing the way to other developing countries under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. They are following the political policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. When the entire world is in a state of turmoil due to the epidemic of Corona, then Bangladesh has dealt with Corona very efficiently under the intelligent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Along with this, it has acquired the ability to collect and ensure free corona vaccination for all the people of the country and its achievement is due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, US appreciation indicates that the international community wants to keep Sheikh Hasina in their confidence. They believe that political will and vision can bring economic prosperity to any country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership has proved that political will. And that is why they want to be a partner in the development of Bangladesh.The writer is an independent researcher and freelance columnist