Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps

Eight people including two women and a minor child have been killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Feni, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Barishal, Joypurhat and Narsingdi, in three days.



FENI: A woman was killed and her husband and daughter were injured in a collision between two auto-rickshaws on the Feni-Chhagalnaiya regional highway in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The accident took place in Pathanagar Contractor Mosque area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Nigar Sultana, 41, wife of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Paschim Debipur Village under Mohamaya Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Nigar Sultana along with her husband and daughter was going to Feni from the house riding by an auto-rickshaw. When they reached Pathanagar Contractor Mosque area, a speedy auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their auto-rickshaw, which left the three persons critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nigar Sultana dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chhagalnaiya Police Station (PS) Sudeep Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A bank employee was killed in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Holichhara area on the Kulaura-Moulvibazar regional highway under Brahmanbazar Union of the upazila at around 8 am.



The deceased was identified as Hridoy Chaitri, son of Kangkan Chaitri, hailed form Patrakhola area of Kamalganj Upazila in the district. He worked at Mutual Trust Bank in Sylhet.



According to fire service and local sources, the bloodstained body of the man was spotted next to his motorcycle in Holichhara area on the Kulaura-Moulvibazar regional highway in the morning. Later on, being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body and handed it over to Kulaura PS.



The body was, later, sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura PS Parimal Chandra Das confirmed the incident, adding that the relatives of the deceased have been informed.



BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A young man was killed when a motorcycle rammed into truck on the Shikdari-Atrai road in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Shikdari Bazaar area of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Milon Hossain, 20, son of Bahadur Rahman, a resident of Sakua Village under Maria Union of the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Milon was going to Atrai from the house in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, his motorcycle hit a truck coming from the opposite direction after losing its control over the steering, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, a team of fire service personnel led by Bagmara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Mehedi Hasan rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them. Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.



CHUADANGA: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Mainuddin Hossain, 25, son of Jahangir Hossain, a resident of Jutubpur Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Mainuddin was heading towards Damurhuda riding by a motorcycle along with his friend Hasibul at night. On the way, a soil-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Karpasdanga area. Mainuddin died on the spot and Hasibul was injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Damurhuda PS OC Ferdous Waheed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BARISHAL: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and motorcycle in the city on Friday evening.



The accident took place in Islamia College area of the city at around 6:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Fardin Gazi, 18, son of Enamul Haque Gazi, a resident of Bhatikhana area in the city.



According to police and local sources, Fardin along with his two friends Emon and Rayhan was going to Taltali Bazaar riding on his motorcycle. When they reached Islamia College area in the evening, Fardin lost control over the bike and collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw, which left the trio critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Fardin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Kawnia PS SI Sujit confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



JOYPURHAT: A minor girl was killed and two others were injured as a tractor hit an auto-rickshaw in the district town on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Ruma, 4, daughter of Ruhul Amin, a resident of Puranapoil Masterpara area in Sadar Upazila.



According to police and local sources, a tractor hit an auto-rickshaw in Pakurtali area in the afternoon, leaving three people including the auto-rickshaw driver seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ruma dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Injured Kulsum, mother of the deceased, and the auto-rickshaw driver are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Joypurhat PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



NARSINGDI: Two persons including a woman have been killed and four others injured when a covered-van collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the district on Thursday afternoon.



Of the deceased, one was identified as Pankaj Nath, 30, son of Surendra Nath, a resident of Churiakhala Village of Kaliganj Upazila in Gazipur District. The identity of the deceased woman could not be known immediately.



Police and local sources said the accident took place on Panchdona-Tongi Highway near Ghorashal area at around 4pm when a covered-van coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw, which left Pankaj dead on the spot and five others seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where a woman succumbed to her injuries.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van.



Polash PS OC Mohammad Ilias confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





