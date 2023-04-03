World Autism Awareness Day observed in districts

The World Autism Awareness Day-2023 was observed on Sunday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.



This year's theme of the day is - 'Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Feni, Kishoreganj and Narail.



FENI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town at noon.



Feni DC Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Services Department Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury presided over the programme.



Additional DC (ADC) (General) Md Masudur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Health Officer Dr SSR Masud Rana and Court Police Inspector Golam Jilani attended the programme as special guests.



Assistant Director of District Social Services Department Shahid Ullah, Head Teacher of Feni School for Mentally-disabled Children Jakaria Faruq and Executive Director of Unnayan Sangstha Plus Johora Akhter Ruma, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



Town Social Services Office Shah Kaisar Mahmud conducted the function.



Besides, gifts were distributed among 22 children with disability and cheque of Tk 50,000 was handed over to each of 75 patients at that time.



KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration, District Social Services Department and non-government organization (NGO) jointly organized different programmes in the town.



A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.



Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Department DD Mohammad Kamruzzaman presided over the meeting.



Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Saiful Islam and Additional Superintend of Police (Administration) Mohammad Mustak Sarker attended the programme as special guests.



ADC (Revenue) Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Social Services Department AD Md Shohidullah, District Multipurpose Cooperative Society President Humayun Kabir, District Krishak League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Bacchu and Autism Affairs Officer Mithun Chakrabarti, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



NARAIL: In this connection, the district administration, District Social Services Department and Pratibandhi Seba o Sahajjo Kendra jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held on the DC office premises.



Narail DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District Social Services Department DD Ratan Kumar Halder presided over the meeting.



Town Social Services Officer Md Sujauddin and CS's Representative Dr Shuvashish Biswas, among others, were also present at the programme.



Later on, wheelchairs were distributed among 12 people with disabilities at that time.



