



Osman Goni Bhuiyan KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Osman Goni Bhuiyan, vice-president of Char Kadira Union Unit of Awami League in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Sunday morning. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Fazumiarhat area under Char Kadira Union. Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard.



He left behind his wife, five sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Abdul Majid KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Abdul Majid of Kaptai Upazila in the district died of brain stroke at Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 5:40pm on Thursday. He was 72.



His namaz-e-janaza was held on Kaptai Natun Bazar Field at 2:30pm on Friday.



Later on, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in Log Gate area at around 3pm.



FF Abdul Majid left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.





