Lightning kills youth in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Chandanaish Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Yunus, 32, a resident of Chagachar area under Dohazari Municipality.



It was known that the young man was going to a field in the morning. Suddenly, a lightning struck on him, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dohazari Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



