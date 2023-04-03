Video
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:02 PM
Lightning kills youth in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Chandanaish Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Yunus, 32, a resident of Chagachar area under Dohazari Municipality.

It was known that the young man was going to a field in the morning. Suddenly, a lightning struck on him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dohazari Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


