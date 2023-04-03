Four found dead in 4 dists

Four people including a girl have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Bogura, Chattogram, Dinajpur and Naogaon, in three days.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police have recovered the hanging body of a young man from his house in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The incident took place in Katham Village under Bhatgram Union of the upazila. The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 20, son of Badshah Mia, a resident of the village.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain said the family members saw the body of Abu Taher was hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Chan Mia rushed there and recovered the body.

Later on, the body was sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a missing expatriate from a canal in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad, 60, a resident of Pashchim Gahira area under Raozan Upazila. He worked in UAE for almost 40 years.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man in Katakhali Canal of Dakshin Madarsha on Friday afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday and sent it to Chattogram Medical College morgue for an autopsy.



It was known that the deceased came to his village home on February 2 from UAE and went missing on March 26. In this regard, a missing diary was filed with Raozan Police Station (PS) on March 28.



Hathazari PS OC Nurul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

DINAJPUR: The hanging body of a girl has been recovered from a house in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rinki, 11, daughter of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Chandipur Village in the upazila.



However, mother of the deceased alleged that her daughter was killed by someone.



Mosle Begum, mother of the deceased, said she works as a housemaid while her husband works in Dhaka. She went to her work leaving Ringki in the house.



"I went to a neighbour's house for work in the morning. Rinki and her friends were playing together when I left my house. At 10:30 am, I came to know that my child hanged herself from the ceiling fan.



There is no reason so that she could commit suicide. Someone might have killed my daughter," she said.



Neighbours of the woman assumed that someone might have strangled the girl to death after being failed to rape her.



Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from beside the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body beside the highway in front of Kusumba Union Parishad in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Police suspect that the man might have been killed in a road accident on Thursday.



