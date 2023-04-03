Video
Home Countryside

16 shops burnt in 3 districts

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

At least 16 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Gopalganj and Naogaon, in two days.

NOAKHALI: At least 10 shops were burnt in Companiganj Upazila of the district early Friday.

The incident took place at Char Elahi Bazar under Char Elahi Union of the upazila at around 3:30am.

Char Elahi Bazaar Management Committee Chairman Mizanur Rahman Mizan said the fire broke out at early hours from a battery-operated rickshaw garage, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and brought the fire under control after trying for an hour.

Companiganj Fire Service Station Officer Jamil Mia confirmed the incident, adding that no casualties were reported in the fire.

GOPALGANJ: Five shops were gutted by fire in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The incident took place in Char Prasannadi Village under Raghadi Union of the upazila.

Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Shawkat Hossain said the fire broke out at a shop owned by Shahidul Alam Mintu at night, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after two hours of frantic effort.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely destroyed in the fire.
Rajoir's Khalia Fire Service Team Leader Sohrab Hossain confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A shop was burnt in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The fire broke out in Safia Machineries and Variety Store owned by Rezaul Islam at Satihat Bazar in Ganeshpur Union of the upazila at around 12:30pm, and gutted it fully. On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after half an hour of frantic effort.
The fire might have originated from electric short circuit.


