Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI, Apr 2: A newlywed woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her husband's house in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Tania Akhter, 22, wife of Md Ripon, a resident of Ward No. 7 Charbata Village under Charbata Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Nurul Haque of Dutter Haat area in Sadar Upazila.



Police and local sources said Tania got married with Ripon about four to five months back.



However, the couple had an altercation over family issues two days back. Following this, Tania hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 3 pm on Friday out of huff with her husband.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday. Officer-in-Charge of Char Jabbar Police Station Deb Priya Das confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



