Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Gangni Post Office runs in risky building

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
M R Alam

MEHERPUR, Apr 2:  Gangni Post Office (GPO) in the district is running in a very risky building.
This GPO building is 40 years old. It was never repaired.

According to official sources, the building has turned rickety due to de-plastering, and it can collapse any time.

The necessity of post-office is getting phased out with using mobile phone-based contact. But some letters of government and private offices are still being exchanged through the post office facility.
 
There are some people who think it is more safe to deposit money in post office schemes. So it is still important because money is utilised following modern ways.

Mahfuzur Rahman, computer operator of the office, said, due to lack of renovation over the years, most parts of the walls and roof of the building have been damaged; many records and papers got damaged because of raindrop; and many computers are becoming     useless.

Shefali, cleaner of the office, said, there was time when the GPO would remain busy with increased service seekers; nowadays, the GPO has been less important due to lack of service takers; weeds and banyan trees have grown on the roof; if the building is renovated right now, it might last  for a few more years.

Locals said, the officials do not pay proper attention to the post office; weeds have grown up due to negligence for a long time; officials only clean their sitting places, not other places; due to lack of proper supervision by the higher authorities, the building has turned unfit for use.  

An official of the district head post office, on condition of anonymity, said, each upazila post office is given an annual allocation for meeting necessary maintenance including renovation; but many do not spend the allocated money accordingly.

Drug addicts are using the office premises in the evening.

Office postal Operator Habibur Rahman said, one post office is supposed to have one post master, 2 postmen, 2 postal operators, 1 each mail carrier, night guard and cleaner; but the GPO is being run by five people.

GPO Master Nazrul Islam said, the existing office building was built in 1982; after 40 years of the construction, the building has become unfit for use  due to lack of repair and renovation; with cement plaster of the roof crumbling and rusty roof rods becoming visible, beams are getting cracked; every day official work is going on taking life risk; valuable office machineries have been destroyed; electric fans cannot be switched on during hot weather due to fear of tripping.

Deputy Postmaster General- Kushtia Mohammad Mohsin Uddin said, the GPO has become unusable; it is true; and the construction of a new building is in process; an arrangement will be made for the construction soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps
World Autism Awareness Day observed in districts
Obituary
Lightning kills youth in Chattogram
Four found dead in 4 dists
16 shops burnt in 3 districts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali
Gangni Post Office runs in risky building


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft