Gangni Post Office runs in risky building

MEHERPUR, Apr 2: Gangni Post Office (GPO) in the district is running in a very risky building.

This GPO building is 40 years old. It was never repaired.



According to official sources, the building has turned rickety due to de-plastering, and it can collapse any time.



The necessity of post-office is getting phased out with using mobile phone-based contact. But some letters of government and private offices are still being exchanged through the post office facility.



There are some people who think it is more safe to deposit money in post office schemes. So it is still important because money is utilised following modern ways.



Mahfuzur Rahman, computer operator of the office, said, due to lack of renovation over the years, most parts of the walls and roof of the building have been damaged; many records and papers got damaged because of raindrop; and many computers are becoming useless.



Shefali, cleaner of the office, said, there was time when the GPO would remain busy with increased service seekers; nowadays, the GPO has been less important due to lack of service takers; weeds and banyan trees have grown on the roof; if the building is renovated right now, it might last for a few more years.



Locals said, the officials do not pay proper attention to the post office; weeds have grown up due to negligence for a long time; officials only clean their sitting places, not other places; due to lack of proper supervision by the higher authorities, the building has turned unfit for use.



An official of the district head post office, on condition of anonymity, said, each upazila post office is given an annual allocation for meeting necessary maintenance including renovation; but many do not spend the allocated money accordingly.



Drug addicts are using the office premises in the evening.



Office postal Operator Habibur Rahman said, one post office is supposed to have one post master, 2 postmen, 2 postal operators, 1 each mail carrier, night guard and cleaner; but the GPO is being run by five people.



GPO Master Nazrul Islam said, the existing office building was built in 1982; after 40 years of the construction, the building has become unfit for use due to lack of repair and renovation; with cement plaster of the roof crumbling and rusty roof rods becoming visible, beams are getting cracked; every day official work is going on taking life risk; valuable office machineries have been destroyed; electric fans cannot be switched on during hot weather due to fear of tripping.



Deputy Postmaster General- Kushtia Mohammad Mohsin Uddin said, the GPO has become unusable; it is true; and the construction of a new building is in process; an arrangement will be made for the construction soon.



