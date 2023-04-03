Video
Imran taunts rulers for 'cherry-picking' verdicts

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LAHORE, Apr 2: As he reiterated his demand for elections within 90 days of the dissolution of provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP, former prime minister Imran Khan taunted the ruling coalition for saying they would not accept the decision of the CJP-led bench.

He said Pakistan was facing a 'defining' moment and asked his supporters, particularly the legal community, to be prepared to protect the Constitution.

In a comment on PDM's assertion that it would not accept the verdict of the current bench after its demand for a full bench was turned down by the chief justice, Mr Khan wondered whether the ruling alliance was only going to "accept the decisions that are favourable to them"?

Mr Khan asked the alliance to explain the reasons for postponing polls till October - what benefit would it entail for the country. "I know what kind of benefits this cabal of corrupts would get. They are just delaying elections hoping to crush the PTI or finish Imran Khan, but what would Pakistan get," he asked. "Will the economy improve in this political instability," he asked.

He also downplayed the rise in militancy, saying the law and order "excuse is a matter of few blasts here and there and they can delay the polls again".

The PTI chief said if polls were delayed beyond 90 days then the country would turn into a "lawless state". "Once the constitution is violated, the law of jungle takes over: it is then free for all. We would not let it happen," the former premier said.

Speaking about the role of the Supreme Court, Imran Khan said the top court was not adjudicating on the issue of elections, rather it was going to interpret the Constitution.

In a reference to the no-confidence motion against his government in April last year that was implemented after the intervention of the apex court, the PTI chairman questioned why the PDM did not object when the court was opened at midnight "when I had dissolved the assembly and called for             elections".    DAWN


