Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:01 PM
Ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in Trump case

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

NEW YORK, Apr 2: A former lawyer for Donald Trump who once said he would do anything to protect the former U.S. president is now poised to serve as a key witness in the criminal trial of his longtime boss.

Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump's real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump following an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Cohen has said that Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she has said she had with Trump in 2006, meaning he will likely be a prominent witness if the case goes to trial.

Trump, who has launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, has denied having had such an encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and said he did not direct Cohen. Trump has called Cohen a "serial liar" and "convicted felon."

After it was disclosed on Thursday that Trump was indicted, the former president said he was "completely innocent" and called the case "political persecution and election interference." The specific charges have not yet been made public.

Cohen's potential role as a star witness against Trump marks the culmination of his 15-year arc from being the businessman-turned-politician's loyal "fixer" to an outspoken antagonist.    REUTERS


