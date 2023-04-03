War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace

HE HAGUE, Apr 2: An international arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin raises the prospect of the man whose country invaded Ukraine facing justice, but it complicates efforts to end that war in peace talks.



Both justice and peace appear to be only remote possibilities today, and the conflicting relationship between the two is a quandary at the heart of a March 17 decision by the International Criminal Court to seek the Russian leader's arrest.



Judges in The Hague found "reasonable grounds to believe" that Putin and his commissioner for children's rights were responsible for war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.



As unlikely as Putin sitting in a Hague courtroom seems now, other leaders have faced justice in international courts.



Former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, a driving force behind the Balkan wars of the 1990s, went on trial for war crimes, including genocide, at a United Nations tribunal in The Hague after he lost power. He died in his cell in 2006 before a verdict could be reached.



Serbia, which wants European Union membership but has maintained close ties to Russia, is one of the countries that has criticized the ICC's action. The warrants "will have bad political consequences" and create "a great reluctance to talk about peace (and) about truce" in Ukraine, populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.



Others see consequences for Putin, and for anyone judged guilty of war crimes, as the primary desired outcome of international action.



"There will be no escape for the perpetrator and his henchmen," European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen said Friday in a speech to mark the one-year anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, the Ukraine town that saw some of the worst atrocities in the war. "War criminals will be held accountable for their deeds."



Hungary did not join the other 26 EU members in signing a resolution in support of the ICC warrant for Putin. The government's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said Hungarian authorities would not arrest Putin if he were to enter the country. AP



