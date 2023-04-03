Rahul Gandhi to appeal jail sentence

MUMBAI, Apr 2: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will appeal a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case brought against him by lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), local media reported on Sunday.



India's main opposition Congress today said former party chief Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against a Gujarat magistrate court ruling which found him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in prison.



Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh told the media in New Delhi that Rahul Gandhi would exercise his right to appeal against the trial court order.



Ramesh alleged Rahul was being "punished" for raising his voice for the truth, reports our New Delhi correspondent.



Congress also termed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi as an "infirm, erroneous and unsustainable ruling that will be immediately challenged in a higher court.



Congress spokesperson and eminent lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said the Gujarat trial court has given a 170-page judgement which is still subject to translation and the party is working towards filing an appeal against it in a higher court. REUTERS

