Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Rahul Gandhi to appeal jail sentence

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

MUMBAI, Apr 2: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will appeal a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case brought against him by lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), local media reported on Sunday.

India's main opposition Congress today said former party chief Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against a Gujarat magistrate court ruling which found him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh told the media in New Delhi that Rahul Gandhi would exercise his right to appeal against the trial court order.

Ramesh alleged Rahul was being "punished" for raising his voice for the truth, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Congress also termed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi as an "infirm, erroneous and unsustainable ruling that will be immediately challenged in a higher court.

Congress spokesperson and eminent lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said the Gujarat trial court has given a 170-page judgement which is still subject to translation and the party is working towards filing an appeal against it in a higher court.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New York, city of Trump's dreams, delivers his comeuppance
Imran taunts rulers for 'cherry-picking' verdicts
Ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in Trump case
War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace
Rahul Gandhi to appeal jail sentence
Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US
Lukashenko says Russia could put intercontinental missiles in Belarus if necessary
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030: Defence Minister


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft