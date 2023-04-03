Video
Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Bangladesh want aggressive win in Test

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh started practicing on Sunday ahead of one-off Test against Ireland. The BCB announced the full-strength side including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das though it was heard that Shakib and Liton will skip the red-ball game to take part in the ongoing IPL.

Ireland are the latest elite member of the ICC but Bangladesh are not willing to take the Irish lightly.

Rather they want play dominating cricket against them and want to secure big win, assured the BCB's selector Abdur Razzak.

"My straight opinion is we want to win the match dominantly," Razzak told journalist the Home of Cricket, Mirpur on Sunday. "I personally prefer to play our best team since it's a Test match. It's not wise to take any chance against any opponent".

"When we started playing Tests, the opponents won against us dominantly. When England, Australia or South Africa came here to play with us, they came with the complete strength. India also come with their main team," he reminded.

"We want to play same kind of cricket against Ireland to represent our development. We want to show that we have difference of strength with the newcomers," Razzak revealed their intension.

"This match is not a part of Test Championship but winning a Test is also very important. No team wants to deprive them of that," he added.

Regarding BCB's stance on Shakib and Liton's NOC for playing in IPL during the Test, Razzak said, "Shakib is the captain and Liton is one of the key players. Their presence always changes the team environment".

"Besides, we are not in such a position that we'll face no problem when 4-5 players will remain unavailable. I think, it'll take time for us to reach that position," he added further.

The former national player is not willing to take Ireland lightly for another reason that is a number of players in current Ireland team have been playing in County Cricket regularly.

The first ever red-ball game between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held between April 4 and 8 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.



