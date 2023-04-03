Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Green Delta First Div Hockey

Usha KC champion with one match at hand

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Sports Reporter

Usha KC champion with one match at hand

Usha KC champion with one match at hand

Usha Krira Chakra became champion of the ongoing Green Delta Insurance First Division Hockey League with one match to go in the tournament following a 7-1 win over Hockey Dhaka United at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

The calculation was that the four times champion Usha needed full points on the day to lift the trophy with one match at hand.

Playing nine matches, Usha KC collected highest 28 points.

In day day's match Indian recruit Ishrat Ikhtidar made a hat-trick scoring three while Debashish Kumar made a brace, and Bagat Singh and Habib Hossain scored one each.

Tauhid of Hockey Dhaka United paid one for the team.

The league was played by 11 teams and each of the teams will play 10 matches. While Usha KC topped the table with 28 points from nine matches, second topper Hockey Dhaka United has 19 points from eight matches.

It is very likely that the Dhaka team will be the second if it can continue the performance.

After winning the match on Sunday, Usha boys celebrated the title on the turf.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want aggressive win in Test
Former India all-rounder Salim Durani dies at 88
Rodgers leaves struggling Leicester by mutual consent
Blockbuster African last-eight clash looms for Ahly
Usha KC champion with one match at hand
Sri Lanka seal dramatic Super Over T20 against New Zealand
ManC thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear
'I may never celebrate with players,' says new Bayern boss Tuchel


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft