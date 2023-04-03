Usha KC champion with one match at hand Usha Krira Chakra became champion of the ongoing Green Delta Insurance First Division Hockey League with one match to go in the tournament following a 7-1 win over Hockey Dhaka United at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.





The calculation was that the four times champion Usha needed full points on the day to lift the trophy with one match at hand.





Playing nine matches, Usha KC collected highest 28 points.







In day day's match Indian recruit Ishrat Ikhtidar made a hat-trick scoring three while Debashish Kumar made a brace, and Bagat Singh and Habib Hossain scored one each.





Tauhid of Hockey Dhaka United paid one for the team.





The league was played by 11 teams and each of the teams will play 10 matches. While Usha KC topped the table with 28 points from nine matches, second topper Hockey Dhaka United has 19 points from eight matches.





It is very likely that the Dhaka team will be the second if it can continue the performance.





After winning the match on Sunday, Usha boys celebrated the title on the turf.