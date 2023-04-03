Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tiger eyes challenge of return to Augusta National

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

AUGUSTA, APR 2: Tiger Woods says he feels stronger than last year as he prepares to make another emotional return to the Masters.

A year ago, Woods stunned the golf world by playing in the Masters, 14 months after sustaining serious leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.

The 15-time major champion struggled to walk 72 holes and finished 47th at Augusta National but says his fitness and strength has improved dramatically heading into next week's showpiece in Georgia.

"My core is so much stronger than it was then," Woods said. "That's one of the reasons why I've got the (Club) speed that I have.

"I've had to use it a different way but also be careful with my back being fused. It's a challenge and that's the fun part about it."

Woods shared 45th at the PGA Genesis Invitational six weeks ago, his third-round 67 the lowest round of his comeback from bone-shattering injuries that continue to make walking a greater test than shotmaking.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh want aggressive win in Test
Former India all-rounder Salim Durani dies at 88
Rodgers leaves struggling Leicester by mutual consent
Blockbuster African last-eight clash looms for Ahly
Usha KC champion with one match at hand
Sri Lanka seal dramatic Super Over T20 against New Zealand
ManC thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear
'I may never celebrate with players,' says new Bayern boss Tuchel


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft