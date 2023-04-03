Tiger eyes challenge of return to Augusta National

AUGUSTA, APR 2: Tiger Woods says he feels stronger than last year as he prepares to make another emotional return to the Masters.





A year ago, Woods stunned the golf world by playing in the Masters, 14 months after sustaining serious leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.





The 15-time major champion struggled to walk 72 holes and finished 47th at Augusta National but says his fitness and strength has improved dramatically heading into next week's showpiece in Georgia.





"My core is so much stronger than it was then," Woods said. "That's one of the reasons why I've got the (Club) speed that I have.







"I've had to use it a different way but also be careful with my back being fused. It's a challenge and that's the fun part about it."





Woods shared 45th at the PGA Genesis Invitational six weeks ago, his third-round 67 the lowest round of his comeback from bone-shattering injuries that continue to make walking a greater test than shotmaking. �AFP