Monday, 3 April, 2023, 4:59 PM
March export earnings drop by 2.5pc despite higher shipment

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

On year-on-year basis the overall export earnings in March dropped by 2.5 per cent, according to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau latest statistics.

The official data shows in March in the running fiscal total export earnings were $4.6 billion which in the same month last fiscal was $4.8 billion.

Exports also missed the target by 7.5 per cent against the target of $5 billion for March.

In the mean time total export earnings during first nine months in the running fiscal year stands at $41.7 billion which is 8.07 per cent higher over the corresponding period of the last fiscal. In first nine months of the last fiscal total exports were $38.6 billion.

Of the total export earning in first nine months in the running fiscal the portion of readymade garments alone stood at $35.2 billion and the rest $6.5 billion comes from exports by other sectors.

After readymade garments, manufactures commodities account for the second highest at $4.07 billion which include export of cement, pharmaceuticals, chemical fertilizers, leather cosmetics and many others.

Primary commodities account for the third highest export earnings at $1 billion which include fishes, agricultures products, tea, vegetables, flowers, spices and many others.

When contacted Md Shahidul Islam former senior vice president of Bangladesh Garments Manufactures and Exporters Association said due to regional conflicts export orders are declining in major destinations.

He said high inflation in Bangladesh's export market is causing the main trouble. It was higher in last several months due to previous orders but new orders are dropping.

Due to global financial instability there is rising inflation in western market and consumers purchase capacity is lowering he said.

Buyers are also offering very low prices and in many cases though the volume is higher than previous times, but prices are lower, the former BGMEA leader said.



