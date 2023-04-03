Stocks rise for 3rd running day on fresh investments

Stocks rose for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the investors kept on taking fresh stakes on prospective shares mainly of IT sector, pulling up indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)





At the end of the day's trade, DSEX - the major index of DSE - gained 10.99 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,217. The Shariah-based index, DSES added 3.57 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 1,352 while the blue-chip index DS30 also added 0.34 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 2,209.





However, turnover on the DSE was Tk 531 crore, down from the the turnover of Tk 666 crore on Thursday. Of the issues traded, 83 advanced, 46 declined, and 195 remained unchanged.





The top 10 companies by transactions wise are- Genex Infosys, BSC, Eastern Housing, Intaco Refueling, Orion Pharma, Amara Network, Unique Hotels, RD Food, Sea Pearl Beach and ADN Telecom.





Top 10 companies with price increase are- Legacy Footwear, Amra Technologies, Intraco Refueling, Metro Spinning, Apex Foods, Gemini Sea Food, Navna Pharma, GQ Ballpen, Apex Footwear and BD Thai Food.





At the CSE the overall indicator CASPI increased by 29 points. 52 of the 137 firms that participated in the market rose in price.