Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Strike at Petrapole halts BD, India trade for 2nd day

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

BENAPOLE, April 2: Export and import through Benapole land port in Jashore with neighbouring India remains suspended for the second consecutive day today due to a work abstention of clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents in India's Petrapole land port.

Several hundreds of goods-laden Bangladeshi trucks heading towards India have been stuck at the Benapole port since Saturday. Abdul Jalil, deputy director of Benpole land port, confirmed the development saying that the work abstention continues for the second day.

Rahman, general secretary of Benapole C&F Staff Association, said that 'Mostafa Organic' from Satkhira exported three tonnes of fish through the Benapole border on March 18. A local C&F agent submitted documents at the Benpople customs; 'Baba International' of North 24 Parganas in India was importing the consignment.

Tipped-off, members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) seized gold bars weighing around 4.66 kg from the Bangladeshi truck when it arrived there. And Indian truck driver and a C&F employee were sued in a case in this connection there, he said.

Protesting the case, users of the Indian land port called a strike yesterday, demanding withdrawal of the case filed against the Indian C&F employee in connection with the recovery of the 40 gold bars from the Bangladeshi truck at Petropol land port on March 18.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
March export earnings drop by 2.5pc despite higher shipment
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on fresh investments
BSC gets $14.37m payout for vessel hit by missile in Ukraine
Strike at Petrapole halts BD, India trade for 2nd day
BEPZA, BCCCI sign MoU to attract investment in EPZs
Businesses can get faster access to justice thru ADR: Minister
KKF launches nationwide Iftar, Sehri feeding programme
BKMEA seeks Tk 15b govt aid to pay workers’ salaries, Eid bonus


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft