Businesses can get faster access to justice thru ADR: Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said through alternative dispute resolution mechanism businesses can get faster access to justice as the government is committed to make best possible use of business friendly rules and regulations.





He said it at a seminar on "Revisiting Arbitration Act for Promoting FDI in Bangladesh" organized by DCCI at its auditorium on Sunday.







Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh was present as special guest. He said the Arbitration Act 2001 thus may be revisited.





Barrister Sameer Sattar, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) resided over the meeting.







The law minister urged the business community to use ADR to sort out outstanding issues instead of crowding the court of law. He also agreed that through an effective ADR mechanism FDI regime will be improved a lot.







The minister said Mediation convention will be signed. CPC Act has already been amended. He agreed that there should be a fixed time frame for arbitration proceeding.







DCCI President said in order to further promote the ongoing growth and success of the country's business climate; it is essential we should establish a legal framework that enables swift and efficient contract enforcements, particularly in context of cross-border commercial disputes.







Therefore, it is essential to reform the Arbitration Act as the first step towards addressing such challenges existing in our legal environment. With a rapid FDI stream in Bangladesh, the number of commercial disputes has risen significantly over the last few decades.







British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous progress especially in the last two decades. Moreover, Bangladesh will graduate from LDC group in next three years and reforms of arbitration act will help improve ease of doing business. That will attract FDI more.







After LDC graduation Bangladesh will have to compete with other countries. It is true that foreign investors need their investment protection and faster litigation process through arbitration and mediation are very effective.







It is possible to reform commercial laws and make improvement and in that case India could be a good example, he said. He said enforcement of contract remains the key challenge in improving the business climate in Bangladesh, he added.







Supreme Court Barrister Ashraful Hadi presented the keynote paper. He recommended that the arbitral tribunal should have the same power like court power.







He said the definition of "Court" under the Arbitration Act 2001 should include High Court in respect of international commercial arbitration. Besides, payment method of stamp duty in all aspects should be digitalized, he added.







Zaved Akhtar, CEO, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. said arbitration needs specialized resources and understanding of different aspects as well. He also proposed for a smart arbitration model with digitized mechanism.







Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone Ltd. said for alternative arbitration, predictability, certainty and protection of investment are important. Arbitration Act 2001 was laudable initiative but now its needs reforms.







Promod Nair, an advocate from India said India has amended Arbitration Act and after that reforms doing business index in India has improved.