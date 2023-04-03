KKF launches nationwide Iftar, Sehri feeding programme

KK Foundation (KKF), like every year, has launched a month-long nationwide Iftar and Sehri distribution program for the month of Holy Ramadan as part of its humanitarian response and Sadaqah activities.





KKF along with its two partner organization, Give Bangladesh and Jhilimili initiated a campaign to distribute both Iftar and Sehri among the underprivileged people living in all 64 districts of Bangladesh.







Under Foundation's "Project Ramadan 2023" fundraising project, with the fundamental aim to help the low-income and poverty-stricken family, KKF is operating this program. The foundation was able to reach 3140 people for Iftar and 800 people for Sehri in 6 districts of Bangladesh till 8th Ramadan.







Last year, the foundation distributed about 36,000 Iftar and 8,500 Sehri among the deprived people of 64 districts. This year we strive to break our own record and want to reach more people.







However, it will not be possible for KK Foundation to achieve the target without the generous support of our donors. The packages the donors are contributing for Iftar and Sehri are - "100 taka for 1 person, 500 taka for 5 persons and 1000 taka for 12 persons".