Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KKF launches nationwide Iftar, Sehri feeding programme

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Desk

KK Foundation (KKF), like every year, has launched a month-long nationwide Iftar and Sehri distribution program for the month of Holy Ramadan as part of its humanitarian response and Sadaqah activities.

KKF along with its two partner organization, Give Bangladesh and Jhilimili initiated a campaign to distribute both Iftar and Sehri among the underprivileged people living in all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

Under Foundation's "Project Ramadan 2023" fundraising project, with the fundamental aim to help the low-income and poverty-stricken family, KKF is operating this program. The foundation was able to reach 3140 people for Iftar and 800 people for Sehri in 6 districts of Bangladesh till 8th Ramadan.

Last year, the foundation distributed about 36,000 Iftar and 8,500 Sehri among the deprived people of 64 districts. This year we strive to break our own record and want to reach more people.

However, it will not be possible for KK Foundation to achieve the target without the generous support of our donors. The packages the donors are contributing for Iftar and Sehri are - "100 taka for 1 person, 500 taka for 5 persons and 1000 taka for 12 persons".



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
March export earnings drop by 2.5pc despite higher shipment
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on fresh investments
BSC gets $14.37m payout for vessel hit by missile in Ukraine
Strike at Petrapole halts BD, India trade for 2nd day
BEPZA, BCCCI sign MoU to attract investment in EPZs
Businesses can get faster access to justice thru ADR: Minister
KKF launches nationwide Iftar, Sehri feeding programme
BKMEA seeks Tk 15b govt aid to pay workers’ salaries, Eid bonus


Latest News
Bangladesh losing tax revenue of Tk84,000 cr from informal sector: CPD
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft