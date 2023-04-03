BKMEA seeks Tk 15b govt aid to pay workers’ salaries, Eid bonus

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has sought Tk 15.0 billion assistance from the government to pay workers' bonus and salaries ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.





The knitwear factory owners' association claimed that the export-oriented sector may be in dire straits over paying workers ahead of Eid if the financial assistance is not provided.





The organization has sent a letter in this regard to secretary of the department of finance. A letter signed by BKMEA president AKM Salim Osman on March 30 has been handed over to the government for cash assistance for necessary action.







The letter says the world economy is at a standstill due to Russia-Ukraine war. The country's export sector is going through a tough struggle in this situation for survival. Due to global recession, most of factories do not even have work orders, so production is running at 50 to 60 per cent capacity.







It is difficult to find money to pay salary to workers at the end of the month by exporting earnings. Again, export bill is also not being paid by buyers in time. There is huge pressure of salary and Eid bonus during this month; the time is very sensitive.







Failure to pay bonuses in time can lead to labor unrest. In such a situation, without the cooperation of the government and the finance department in particular, it will be very difficult to cope with this pressure.





According to the letter, Tk 7,525 crore (excluding jute) has been allocated in the budget for export subsidy or cash assistance for fiscal 2022-23. The first installment of Tk 1900 crore for July to September was released on August 28, 2023 and the second installment for October-December was released on December 27, 2022 at a time when the claim spilled over Tk 2,500 crore.







Now Tk 1000 crore remain outstanding. Already, Tk 2000 crore has been waived on March 28 for the period of January to March. Currently it is very insufficient to demand. At least another Tk 1500 crore will be required to handle the pre-Eid situation. Otherwise, the export sector may face problems with workers.







In this situation, the BKMEA leader has sought special measures to release the fourth installment of Tk 1,500 crore on an urgent basis by April 5.