Monday, 3 April, 2023, 4:59 PM
bKash to carry cash from Save the Children to 30,000 families

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Desk

Financial aid provided by 'Save the Children' will reach the families of 30,000 underprivileged children across the country through bKash, says a press release.

Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization,working on children's health, education, awareness and protection around the world, will use bKash's disbursement solution to distribute financial aid to underprivileged children in Bangladesh.

Recently at the country office of Save the Children in Dhaka, Onno Evertjan Van Manen, Country Director of the organization and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations for the distribution of the aid. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.

International non-governmental organization 'Save the Children' helps vulnerable children and their families, protects children from emergencies such as disasters, diseases and all forms of violence, ensures education, nutritious food and health care for underprivileged children, protects their rights and works to make parents aware.

Noteworthy that, currently more than 120 NGOs in Bangladesh are disbursing allowances to their beneficiaries through bKash. More than 250,000underprivileged people are now being benefited from this convenient and secure disbursement solution of bKash.


