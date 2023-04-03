Video
Customers get prizes as Nagad launches Eid campaign

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Desk

Customers get prizes as Nagad launches Eid campaign

Customers get prizes as Nagad launches Eid campaign

Customers are winning prizes everyday through Nagad payments against various products purchased from different merchants across the country.

Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has launched an exciting campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, offering its customers opportunities to win a BMW car.

 Besides, there are many more gifts, such as a sedan car, motorbikes, smartphones, notepads, refrigerators, televisions, smartwatches, and headphones.  

Nagad on Sunday arranged a prize-giving ceremony at its Banani office in the capital, where prizes were handed over to winners of March 23, 24, and 25.

Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad Sadat Adnana Ahmad, Director of Innovation and Insights Division Muhammad Solaiman and Head of Customer Service Kaushik Saha, Head of BTL and Events Md Imran Hyder and Head of Communication Strategy K M Monsurul Aziz were present at the event.

Shahidul Islam Mamun won a motorcycle, Taslima a refrigerator, while Omor Farque, Safin Al Ansar, Nasim Mondal, Sajal Roy and Mohammad Faruque grabbed a television each. Besides, Md Nasir Uddin, Md Abul Kalam Azad and Golam Sarwar won a smartphone each.

The notepad winners are Md Abdullah Zahed, Nasim Haydar, Nazrul Islam and Md Rezaul Karim. 

While expressing his joy, Shahidul Islam Mamun, the motorcycle winner, said, "I have never thought of winning the motorcycle, which will really be a helpful for my daily commute." "I will use Nagad more for my day-to-day transactions," he added.  
 
Taslima, who is a housewife, was very happy to have won the refrigerator.

"I use Nagad because of my son who sends me money regularly [to my Nagad wallet]. I have won the refrigerator as I regularly make transactions using Nagad," she said. 

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Limited Sadat Adnana Ahmad said, "We want to spread happiness in people's everyday life through various offers and thus want to encourage them to go for cashless transactions. In this way, we will help build a cashless society." 

"We have launched this mega campaign and are getting a huge response from people," he added.



