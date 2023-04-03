Realme launches smartphone C55

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched its 'champion of the segment' phone C55 in the local market.







The device comes with a segment-only 64MP camera, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charge, up to 256GB storage and Sunshower design.







Pre-booking, customers can win a prize money of BDT 1 Lakh; to know more, one may visit https://cutt.ly/C55PreOrder. The 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant of the phone is priced at BDT 18,999 while the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant costs BDT 22,999 only (VAT applicable), says a press release.





This device features four segment-first upgrades in camera, storage, charge and design for ensuring a smooth and champion-like experience for the users.







C55 is masterfully crafted with the Sunshower design inspired by natural elements and available in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night. Flaunting the thinnest 7.89mm body in the segment, users will get a comfortable gripping and in-hand feeling.







With a 6.72-inch full screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate powered by Helio G88 Chipset, visual experience is great with this phone.





realme C55 also features the only 64MP camera in the segment along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens.







Compared to its predecessor C35, the C55 has a 54% increase in sensor size and a 53.8% improvement in clarity and resolution. Facilitated with innovative image modes, filters and the ProLight imaging technology, the phone will deliver a better camera experience even in low-light conditions.







Powered by 8GB of dynamic RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and 256GB of ROM (the largest storage in the segment, expandable up to 1TB), the phone ensures a seamless and much smoother experience.







Moreover, C55 comes with the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charge in the segment, which can charge to 100% in just 63 minutes. C55 can significantly increase the charge speed by 100% with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing a worry-free charging experience for the users.







Most surprisingly, realme C55 features Android's first Mini Capsule, using which users can get daily notifications related to charging status (fully charged, charging and low battery in green, blue and red respectively), data usage and step counts for a better daily convenience.





To add new dimensions to user experience, the phone also comes with realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, fast-side fingerprint sensor and multifunctional NFC with 360� free swipe.