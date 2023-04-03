Dhaka Bank, Crown Cement sign business deal Dhaka Bank Limited and Crown Cement PLC, signed an Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on Distributor Finance Programme at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank Ltd recently, says a press release.





Under this MoU, the distributors all over the country of Crown Cement PLC can enjoy specialized credit facilities with diversified inexpensive features provided by MSME and Emerging Division of Dhaka Bank Limited.





EmranulHuq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mollah Mohammad Majnu, Managing Director of Crown Cement PLC have signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.







Among others, Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Sheikh Abdul Bakir, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mohammad Ahasan Ullah, FCA, Chief Financial Officer, Crown Cement PLC and other Senior Officials of both the organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.





Mollah Mohammad Majnu wholeheartedly praised the initiative taken by Dhaka Bank on financing SME sector with tailor made programs like Distributor Finance and portrayed its long term benefit in the National Economic Growth.





This signing unveils an enormous opportunity for the distributors of Crown Cement PLC to avail multifaceted Financing from Dhaka Bank.