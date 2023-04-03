GP Star offers enhances luxury lifestyle with Le ROYAL

Video
Monday, 3 April, 2023
Business

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has recently signed an agreement with Iconx Ltd to provide its premium customers special privileges with Le ROYAL, the membership programme of Le Méridien Dhaka, says a press release.

Hence, GP Star customers and GP employees can enjoy 15% discount on the annual price of Le ROYAL membership, 50% discount at Le Meridien Dhaka and up to 55% discount at its selected privilege partners in Bangladesh, alongside winning an exclusive co-branded card.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at Le Méridien Dhaka. Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing and Premium Segment, GP; and Tasnuva Islam, Director, Iconx Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

GP Star, the loyalty program of GP offers a world of exclusive privileges to its most loyal customers to enhance their experience. From tourism and hospitality to restaurants, lifestyle and beyond - GP has ensured that GP Star customers find the best of offers at reputed product and service outlets.

The Le ROYAL membership shall also offer similar benefits to modern travelers, going beyond travel rewards and leaving a luxury footprint across borders.

On this occasion, Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing and Premium Segment, GP, said, "At Grameenphone, we are dedicated to provide the best service and offers to our loyal customers.

As a lifestyle partner, Grameenphone is partnering with the upscale international hotel brand to offer its premium customers a privilege on membership".
Iconx Ltd Director Tasnuva Islam said, "Le ROYAL is designed around offering the highest privileges to its members.

This partnership co-creates a premium value for a common segment served by both brands".


