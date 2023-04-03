Agrani Bank gets new DMD Wahida Begum joined Agrani Bank Ltd as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) recently, says a press release.





She was appointed to Agrani Bank in a notification released by Financial Institutions Department, Ministry of Finance as on March 27, 2023.







Before joining, she served efficiently as Deputy Managing Director of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank.







Wahida Begum started her career by joining Rupali Bank Limited as Senior Officer (Probationary) in 1998.







She has performed her role as General Manager, Zonal Manager, Head of Department, CEO of Rupali Securities Limited at different stages of her career.