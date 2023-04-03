SIBL holds programme on Zakat and Cash Waqf

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a discussion program virtually on zakat and cash waqf at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.





Md. Kamal Uddin, Vice Chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, presided over the programme.







Mawlana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, Chairman of SIBL Shariah Supervisory Committee, delivered keynote speech and Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member-Secretary of SIBL Shariah Supervisory Committee, also spoke to the event.







Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Divisional Heads and senior executives of head office were present in the event. Zonal Heads, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and around twenty thousand valued clients and guests of 179 branches also joined the program virtually.