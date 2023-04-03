BUP inks deal with BCSIR for research cooperation Signing of ceremony of cooperation in research between Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held in the meeting room of BCSIR on Sunday, says a press release.





Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md Aftab Ali Shaikh attended it as a chief guest and Dean FST of BUP Brig Gen Md Mustafa KamaL, SGP was as a special guest.







They hope in the event that this cooperation will prove milestone in bridging potential researcher and academia to a central point.





Among others, BCSIR member (development) Mohammad Zaker Hossain, member (Adminstration) Md Delwar Hossen, member (finance) Shah Abdul Tariq, directors from various laboratories and teachers from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) were presented in the agreement signing ceremony.