Monday, 3 April, 2023, 4:57 PM
Assam to start exporting methanol to BD, Bhutan, Nepal this month

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

GUWAHATI, April 2: Assam will start exporting methanol to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal from the mid of this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 500 TPD methanol plant of the state-run Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) at Namrup in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh district on April 14.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source.

The programme is yet to be finalized. But it is learnt that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the plant virtually from a function from Guwahati, during his visit to the state.

Once after the inauguration, the APL will export methanol to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

"The quantity of methanol to be exported can be ascertained only after signing the agreement. However, we are getting adequate requisition from Bangladesh for methanol," said Rajnish Gogoi, managing director, APL.

The APL, the first company in the country to set up a methanol plant using natural Gas as feedstock, is an Assam government undertaking with 51% shares of the company held by the Assam government and 49% of shares held by Oil India Limited (OIL), incorporated in April 1971.

At present, 100 TPD methanol and 125 TPD formalin plants located at Namrup are fully functional under the company.

APL initiated an expansion programme on October 3, 2017, for the installation of a 500 TPD methanol plant at Namrup and a 200 TPD formalin plant at Boitamari in Bongaigaon district at a project cost of Rs 1,709 crores.

"The 500 TPD methanol plant at Namrup has been successfully installed and the trial runs have been conducted for raw methanol production with the lean natural gas (99% in methane) supplied by Oil India Limited from the gas fields in Assam and transported by Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL), another state PSU," said Bikul Chandra Deka, chairman, APL.

"The process of export of methanol would start via Dawki in Meghalaya to Sylleth district of Bangladesh by road. Later we will use water transport to send the consignments to Bangladesh," Deka said.

A feasibility study was already conducted by a joint group comprising chemical importers from Bangladesh and APL officials.

Initially, the officials agreed to have a G2G (government to government) intervention for the certification of chemical products by an accredited laboratory acceptable to both countries.

 They also agreed to set up a lab testing facility for streamlining the chemical export process between the two countries in due course of time.

Apart from Bangladesh, we will also start exporting methanol to Bhutan and Nepal after the inauguration of the plant, Deka added.    �The Meghalaya



