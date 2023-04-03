Consumer loan surges amid rising living costs

Consumer loans have witnessed a significant surge in recent times as people may turn to loans to cope up with rising living costs, while a higher consumer credit rate has motivated bankers to lend more in the sector.





According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, consumer loans surged by 14.55 per cent to Tk 1,28,879.5 crore at the end of December 2022 from Tk 1,12,517.81 crore in September that year.





Experts said inflationary pressures or rising living costs led to an increased demand for loans. As the prices of goods and services rise, people may turn to loans as a way to bridge the fund gap, they said.





In addition, bankers may prefer providing consumer loans due to the higher profit margin in the sector, they said. In November, the Bangladesh Bank decided to raise the interest rate on consumer loans to 12 per cent from 9 per cent.





It formally announced the rate hike in its monetary policy announced for the second half of financial year 2022-23. In April 1, 2020, the central bank imposed the lending rate cap at 9 per cent.





Consumer loans include a variety of different types of loans that are offered by banks and other lenders to individuals for personal and non-business purposes.





Consumer loans may include personal loans, student loans, marriage loans, house/land loans and credit cards. Among the consumers' loans, personal loan against salary, bank savings and provident fund rose massively.





According to the Bangladesh Bank data, personal loans against DPS, MSS increased by 57.63 per cent to Tk 9,835.9 crore in December compared with those of Tk 6,239.68 crore in September.





Personal loans against FDR, MBS and DBS rose by 22.57 per cent to Tk 24,694 crore in December compared with those of Tk 20,146.34 crore in September.





Loans against salary also advanced by 11.22 per cent to Tk 19,079.56 crore from Tk 17,154 crore in September last year. Besides, taking loans through credit cards soared to Tk 8,224.36 crore in December from Tk 7,797.6 crore in September.





Nearly 74 per cent of poorer families across the country depended on borrowing as a coping strategy to face the rising inflation, a survey report by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling said.





At national level, food expenditure increased by 17.2 per cent and non-food expenditure by 5.8 per cent during the period while average household income decreased to Tk 14,025 from Tk 14,030 at the same period, it said. Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, said that rising living cost was one of the prime reasons for the growth of consumer lending. He said that people's income reduced and so do their savings capacity.







Additionally, loans to meet educational expenses, marriage expenses, holidays, land purchase and flat purchase also increased in the reporting period.Therefore, they may turn to loans to meet their daily expenses, he said. Zahid also said that bankers could have given more emphasis on providing consumer loans due to higher profit margins.