March inward remittances cross $2b

March inward remittance exceeded $2 billion after six consecutive months according to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics.





Earlier in the first month of July and the second month of August of the current (2022-23) financial year, two billion dollars of remittances came to the country.







The latest report of Bangladesh Bank says that $2.02 billion have come in the month of independence. In Bangladeshi currency (107 taka per dollar) which amounts to more than Tk220 billion. And every day an average of $65 million taka came to the country.





A senior official of Bangladesh Bank said that the migrant brothers sent record remittances in the month of great independence.







The central bank's efforts to send remittances through legitimate channels have worked. They are being given cash incentives.







Bangladeshis working in different countries are encouraged to send remittances through legal channels (banking channels). He also said that good remittances will come in this month as Eid is ahead.





According to the data of the Central Bank, in March, total expatriate income came $2.02 billion. Out of this amount $23.46 million dollars or more than came through state-owned banks.







Expatriate income of $4.5 million dollars has come through specialized banks. $1.73 billion through private banks and $670 thousands came through foreign sector banks.





However, no expatriate income came to the country through eight banks during the discussed period.







These include the state-owned Bangladesh Development Bank (BDBL), specialized Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank (RAKAB), private banks include Bengal Commercial Bank, Community Bank, Border Bank, Foreign Sector Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan and State Bank.