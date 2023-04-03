Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 April, 2023, 4:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Motorbike maker Royal Enfield to setup assembly units in BD, Nepal

Published : Monday, 3 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Royal Enfield has announced to setup assembly operations in Bangladesh and Nepal in order to expand its global footprints.  The company is present in over 40 countries in the middleweight motorcycle category of 250cc to 750cc.

It is banking on its existing products and "a slew of new products lined up" to enhance its share in the markets and segments it is present.

CEO B Govindarajan told news agency PTI: "We feel there's a huge potential for Royal Enfield to gain market share more and more in all the markets where we are present."

The company is in process of setting up assembly plants in Nepal and Bangladesh as it cannot export its fully built motorcycles from India to these countries due to legislations, Govindarajan said, adding these would be done through local partners.

Royal Enfield started its journey in the North American region with its own subsidiary.  Govindarajan said that it has gained a market share of almost about 8.1 per cent, adding that in the APAC region it was mostly about 9 per cent and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region it almost touched about 10 per cent.

He told PTI that the gain in market share has been on the back of the company's J-Series "super-refined engine" which first came in the 'Meteor' and subsequently in Classic and then in Hunter models.

"It is actually getting us a new set of consumers across the globe because everybody feels the quality levels of Royal Enfield are outstanding and it is at an accessible price point," he added.

Govindarajan did not elaborate on the new product plans. He said that the company would look at the "adjacent segments" of its existing models.
The company has been witnessing 20-25 per cent growth in the international markets in the last five years.

For 2022-23, Royal Enfield posted record exports at 1,00,055 units in FY23 as compared to 81,032 units in FY22, up 23 per cent. It also registered a 39 per cent growth in total sales at a record 8,34,895 units as compared to 6,02,268 units in FY22.

When asked about international plans in the new fiscal year, Govindarajan said, "Our focus now is on North America, Latin America, APAC region, Bangladesh and Nepal and Europe."

He further said, "We will also be looking at the SAARC countries. We could not do some numbers (last fiscal) only because of the legislation."

"We feel that in the long term, if we have to be there in those markets to grow, the way is that we have to have a CKD facility also in that," he added.    �PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
March export earnings drop by 2.5pc despite higher shipment
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on fresh investments
BSC gets $14.37m payout for vessel hit by missile in Ukraine
Strike at Petrapole halts BD, India trade for 2nd day
BEPZA, BCCCI sign MoU to attract investment in EPZs
Businesses can get faster access to justice thru ADR: Minister
KKF launches nationwide Iftar, Sehri feeding programme
BKMEA seeks Tk 15b govt aid to pay workers’ salaries, Eid bonus


Latest News
Two more patients hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
One gets 10-year jail in Lakshmipur drug case
Man held with heroin in Goalanda
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
3 get life term in rape case in Bagerhat
Death in RAB custody: Rajshahi police receives Jasmine’s postmortem report
Student killed in Narsingdi road crash
Add 'Joy Bangabandhu' with national slogan, HC rules
Teenager 'commits suicide' in Bhola
Fugitive accused in kidnap-rape case held in Uttara
Most Read News
UN Special Rapporteur calls for abolishing DSA
Prothom Alo editor gets six weeks' anticipatory bail
Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88
Active member of Ansar al-Islam held in Kalapara
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 244 for April
HC orders to set up breastfeeding corners at public places
Prothom Alo editor seeks anticipatory bail in HC
Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115
Digital Security Act very essential, no scope to repeal it: Law Minister
Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia accident, two buses torched
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft