Pakistan to place order for Russian oil next month

April 2: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the government will place its first order for Russian crude next month and it would take about four weeks for the commodity to reach Pakistan.





Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last year had said that the country was considering buying discounted Russian oil, pointing out that neighbour India has been purchasing oil from Moscow and Islamabad also had a right to explore the possibility.





Subsequently, Malik had flown to Moscow for talks on issues including oil and gas supplies after which the government announced that it would purchase discounted crude oil, petrol, and diesel from Russia.





In January 2023, a Russian delegation arrived in Islamabad for talks to finalise the deal. During the three-day meeting, the countries decided to address all technical issues - insurance, transportation and payment mechanism - to sign an agreement by late March this year. �Dawn