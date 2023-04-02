Construction of 4 bypass roads, one flyover to begin by end-'23

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 1: The construction works of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for building four bypass roads and one flyover are expected to begin by the end of the current year.



"The consultant of the project Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already submitted the feasibility study report to the government," Additional Chief Engineer Ataur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Saturday.



He also said that the preparation of Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been going on.



According to the feasibility study report four bypasses and a flyover would be constructed to rid the road of five major bottlenecks.



According to the report, there will be the 5.4km Patiya bypass, 3.3km Dohazari bypass, 5.1km Lohagara bypass, 6.8km Chakaria bypass, and 3.5km Keranihat

flyover.



The bypasses will be four lanes with a 2.5 metres wide breakdown lane on each side and the flyover will be six lanes.



The government is working to improve traffic flow on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway as congestion and crashes are increasing day by day due to heavy traffic.



The government has been trying to rid the highway of bottlenecks within the next few years because the number of vehicles will significantly rise once the Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Maheshkhali comes into operation in 2026.



Meanwhile, "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for the projects were signed between Bangladesh and Japan at the NEC-2 conference room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on March 29. Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan signed the "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for Bangladesh while Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori signed the "Exchange of Notes" while Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide signed the "Loan Agreements".



Japan will provide 55,729 million Japanese yen or $429 million for the 1st tranche of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for construction of four by passes and one flyover.



The rate of interest of this loan will be 1.20 per cent for construction, 0.01 per cent for consultancy service and Front End Fee (at a time) 0.2 per cent. The repayment period will be 30 years which includes 10 years of grace period.