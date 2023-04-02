Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg-Coxs Bazar Highway Project

Construction of 4 bypass roads, one flyover to begin by end-'23

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 1: The construction works of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for building four bypass roads and one flyover are expected to begin by the end of the current year.

"The consultant of the project Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already submitted the feasibility study report to the government," Additional Chief Engineer Ataur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

He also said that the preparation of Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been going on.

According to the feasibility study report four bypasses and a flyover would be constructed to rid the road of five major bottlenecks.

According to the report, there will be the 5.4km Patiya bypass, 3.3km Dohazari bypass, 5.1km Lohagara bypass, 6.8km Chakaria bypass, and 3.5km Keranihat
flyover.

The bypasses will be four lanes with a 2.5 metres wide breakdown lane on each side and the flyover will be six lanes.

The government is working to improve traffic flow on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway as congestion and crashes are increasing day by day due to heavy traffic.

The government has been trying to rid the highway of bottlenecks within the next few years because the number of vehicles will significantly rise once the Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Maheshkhali comes into operation in 2026.

Meanwhile, "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for the projects were signed between Bangladesh and Japan at the NEC-2 conference room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on March 29. Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan signed the "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for Bangladesh while Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori signed the "Exchange of Notes" while Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide signed the "Loan Agreements".

Japan will provide 55,729 million Japanese yen or $429 million for the 1st tranche of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for construction of four by passes and one flyover.

The rate of interest of this loan will be 1.20 per cent for construction, 0.01 per cent for consultancy service and Front End Fee (at a time) 0.2 per cent. The repayment period will be 30 years which includes 10 years of grace period.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction of 4 bypass roads, one flyover to begin by end-'23
Islamic University: BCL unit at it again
IFC urges govt to execute 'Teesta Master Plan'
Private university student dies in city road crash
Calls grow louder for judicial investigation
Rail passengers without photo ID to be fined
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
BD serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft