Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:13 AM
Islamic University: BCL unit at it again

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KUSHTIA, Apr 1: A group of activists of Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party student front, forcefully removed a student from his allocated seat at Lalon Shah Hall of the university.

The victim, Mahadi Hasan, a third year student of finance and banking department of the university, lodged a written complaint in this connection with the hall provost Prof Obaydul Islam on Saturday, two days after the BCL activists allegedly forced him to leave the hall.

According to the complaint, the victim was staying at his allocated seat of room no-428 after the hall administration had allocated a seat to him.

A group of IU BCL activists including Torikul Islam Torun and Razu of Bangla department and Fahim Faisal of development studies, loyal to BCL IU unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy, asked Mahadi to meet them on Friday night.

Later, Mahadi met the BCL activists who forced him to leave the room after asking him who got him the room.

They ousted his valuables including his books from the room, the complaint said.


