Private university student dies in city road crash



A private university student has been killed being hit by a covered van at Lalbagh in the capital.

The accident happened at Friday midnight on at Beribandh in Lalbagh as the driver of the covered van was driving his vehicle recklessly, locals said.



The 27-year old Sanjida Akter Tamanna was a student of North South University (NSU). Her wedding was scheduled to take place with a Canada expatriate Bangladeshi bridegroom.



Quoting locals, Lalbagh Police Station's Sub-Inspector Akhtar Hossain said Tamanna was going to Lalbagh from Dhanmondi by a motorcycle of Pathao. When the motorcycle reached at Shamim Garments premises, a speeding covered van hit the motorcycle, leaving Tamanna critically injured.



Locals then rushed her to a local clinic where an on-duty doctor advised to take her to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Then she was rushed to the DMCH where she succumbed at about 1:00am on Saturday. The Sub-Inspector said the covered van was seized and the driver was arrested. The body of Tamanna was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.



Tamanna, daughter of Abu Taher, hailed from village Wasekpur under Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district. She lived at Noorbagh Chairman Golli in Kamrangirchar area in the capital.



Deceased Tamanna's elder brother Sayem said Tamanna was a Final Year student of the Department of Management at NSU. She went to attend an Iftar at her relative's house at Kalabagan on Friday afternoon. The tragic accident happened when she was returning home from the relative's house.



While wailing for the sister at the DMCH, Sayem said his sister's wedding was scheduled to take place after Eid with a Canada expatriate man. The wedding date was scheduled to be finalised after the return of the would-be bridegroom to Bangladesh from Canada after Eid. But, everything has been finished now.



