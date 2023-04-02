Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Private university student dies in city road crash

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent


A private university student has been killed being hit by a covered van at Lalbagh in the capital.
The accident happened at Friday midnight on at Beribandh in Lalbagh as the driver of the covered van was driving his vehicle recklessly, locals said.

The 27-year old Sanjida Akter Tamanna was a student of North South University (NSU). Her wedding was scheduled to take place with a Canada expatriate Bangladeshi bridegroom.

Quoting locals, Lalbagh Police Station's Sub-Inspector Akhtar Hossain said Tamanna was going to Lalbagh from Dhanmondi by a motorcycle of Pathao. When the motorcycle reached at Shamim Garments premises, a speeding covered van hit the motorcycle, leaving Tamanna critically injured.

Locals then rushed her to a local clinic where an on-duty doctor advised to take her to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Then she was rushed to the DMCH where she succumbed at about 1:00am on Saturday. The Sub-Inspector said the covered van was seized and the driver was arrested. The body of Tamanna was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

Tamanna, daughter of Abu Taher, hailed from village Wasekpur under Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district. She lived at Noorbagh Chairman Golli in Kamrangirchar area in the capital.

Deceased Tamanna's elder brother Sayem said Tamanna was a Final Year student of the Department of Management at NSU. She went to attend an Iftar at her relative's house at Kalabagan on Friday afternoon. The tragic accident happened when she was returning home from the relative's house.

While wailing for the sister at the DMCH, Sayem said his sister's wedding was scheduled to take place after Eid with a Canada expatriate man. The wedding date was scheduled to be finalised after the return of the would-be bridegroom to Bangladesh from Canada after Eid. But, everything has been finished now.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction of 4 bypass roads, one flyover to begin by end-'23
Islamic University: BCL unit at it again
IFC urges govt to execute 'Teesta Master Plan'
Private university student dies in city road crash
Calls grow louder for judicial investigation
Rail passengers without photo ID to be fined
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
BD serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft