Calls grow louder for judicial investigation

RAJSHAHI, Apr 1: A group of prominent residents of Rajshahi held a press conference on Saturday to call for a judicial investigation and to stop the harassment of journalists over Jasmine Sultana, who died in the city's medical college hospital in RAB custody, after being picked up in Naogaon.



Mahbub Siddique, the president and researcher of Heritage Rajshahi, spoke on behalf of the conscious residents of Rajshahi.



During the press conference, Siddique read out a written statement explaining that a group of prominent citizens from Rajshahi visited Naogaon on March 31 to express their condolences to the family of Jasmine Sultana and to inquire about the incident.



They visited the Mukti Mor area of Naogaon where Sultana was reportedly apprehended by RAB, and spoke to witnesses.



Following their visit, they hold the view that what happened to Sultana was 'unimaginable in a civilized society'.



The statement stressed that a citizen has the right to justice even if they are involved in a crime.



"Sultana was picked up without any legal process and, in the presence of a high-ranking government official, she was verbally abused, resulting in her death. This is undoubtedly a crime against humanity. The incident highlights the indifference of law enforcement agencies in protecting human rights, despite their duty to do so," said.



The team that spoke with Sultana's family members found them suffering from a severe sense of insecurity.



"Picking her up directly without reporting to the police station is a form of kidnapping, according to the prominent citizens. Her death in custody is highly suspicious and the truth can only be uncovered through a proper investigation," Mahbub said, reading from the joint statement.



They demanded the formation of a judicial investigation committee to investigate the exact cause of Jasmine's death and punishment for the culprits.



They also demanded the withdrawal of the Digital Security Act case filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams.



Some members of the team that travelled to Naogaon, including prominent columnist and member of Rashtrochinta, Prof. Iftikharul Alam Masood, convener of Rajshahi Rashtro Songskar Andolon, Advocate Hasnat; leader of Jubo Odhikar Parishad, Omar Farooq; and central convener of Rashtrochinta Mahmud Jamal Qaderi, , attended the press conference. UNB



