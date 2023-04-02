Video
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The United States' Department of State has expressed concerns over the Bangladesh government's use of the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"We remain deeply concerned about the [Bangladeshi] government's use of the Digital Security Act. And freedom of expression, including for members of the press, is an essential element of democracy and is especially important in an election year. No members of the press should be threatened, harassed, physically attacked, or arrested for simply doing their job," said Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State on March 30.

This was posted on the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.

On March 29, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) men in plainclothes picked up Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30 am.

The same day, a Juba League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" in the daily Prothom Alo.

A Dhaka court on Thursday (March 30, 2023) sent Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams to jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act after rejecting his bail petition.    UNB


