Home Front Page

BD serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WASHINGTON, Apr 1: The US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Ambassador Julieta Valls Noyes has said rebuilding the country after the 1971 war, and now forging the path toward economic growth, inclusion and development, Bangladesh serves as a model in many ways for the rest of the world.

Julieta Noyes applauded Bangladeshi leadership and generosity as a host over one million Rohingya refugees, a press release received here on Saturday said.

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas fled genocide in Myanmar, and Bangladesh opened its doors and the people of the country opened their arms and hearts for the refugees, she said.

 US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes was addressing as the "Guest of Honour" a reception hosted by Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Thursday (March 30) evening on the occasion of the 53rd Independence and National Day.

 Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran gave the welcome address at the function held at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy.

 Ambassador Julieta Valls Noyes said more than half a century of friendship, Bangladesh and the United States have strengthened cooperation across broad range sectors.
 
The two countries have built close trade and investment ties fueled by vibrant diaspora community and strong business links, she said.

She mentioned that Bangladesh and the USA are deepening defence and development partnership to build the safer and more prosperous future now and for generations to come.

 US Assistant Secretary of the State said she is proud that the US is the single largest donor to the Rohingya crisis. The USA is eager to continue and expand their collaboration with Bangladesh to address the host communities' needs and advance durable solutions for Rohingya refugees, she said.

On behalf of the USA and its government, the US Assistant Secretary of State congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of their Independence and National Day.

 Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran, in his speech, paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and three million martyrs of the Great War of Liberation.

He said Bangladesh considers the USA an important and valuable partner in its journey towards emerging as a peaceful and prosperous nation and looks forward to working closely with the United States for stronger economic ties.

 Ambassador Imran said Bangladesh attaches high importance to its long-standing partnership with the United States.

 He said Bangladesh was encouraged by the words of encouragement and appreciation in the messages of President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on its Independence and National Day.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, the Ambassador extended Bangladesh's sincere thanks to the United States for its steadfast support and commitment to a durable solution of the Rohingya crisis.

J Chapman Petersen, State Senator from Virginia, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Alternate Executive Director in World Bank, Afreen Akhter, US Deputy Assistant Secretary, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, the US Department of State, President of US Chapter Awami League Dr Siddiqur Rahman, ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, senior officials of the US government and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora were present on the occasion.

 Later, Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran and Guest of Honour US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Noyes and other guests cut a cake marking the Independence and National Day.
 Counsellor (Political-III) of Bangladesh Embassy Ms Shamima Yeasmin Smrite conducted the function.    BSS


