Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:12 AM
Home Front Page

Gold price rises to Tk 99,144 a bhori

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

The price of gold has increased in the local market by Tk 1,516 per bhori as the fresh price for per bhori 22 karat gold would be Tk 99,144 a bhori.

The new price will be made effective from today, said Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) on Saturday.

The Bajus shared the information through a press release.

Bajus has revised gold prices on the ground of changes in prices of pure gold in the domestic
market.

On March 18, the association increased prices of gold to its previous high of Tk 98,794 a bhori.      BSS


