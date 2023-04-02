Edn Ministry wants centralised university admission tests



Education Ministry wants to form National Testing Authority (NTA) to conduct admission test centrally for all the public universities of the country.



In this regard a core committee meeting will be conducted under the leadership of the Education Minister on Monday (April 3) to bring Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, BUET and Bangladesh Agricultural University into the admission process.



According to the sources, admission test is currently being conducted in 33 universities in three groups, for what they said, to reduce the sufferings of students and save money in public university admission test. But it did not include big universities like Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi University and BUET.



On the other hand, recently, Islamic University and Jagannath University have announced to withdraw due to various complications in batch admission. In this the real purpose of the group is going to be lost.



In this situation, the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education have taken the initiative to bring all the universities under one umbrella and conduct a central admission test. For that, National Testing Authority (NTA) will be constituted.



The high-level core committee members held a meeting under the leadership of Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday (April 3) to determine the scope of NTA, the manner in which the examinations will be conducted and who will lead it. It is said that the initial decision will be taken at this meeting to bring the five big universities under one umbrella.



When asked regarding NTA, the members of the core committee and the vice-chancellor of a university said the meeting will be under the direct supervision of the education minister. A committee will be formed from the meeting. How to bring Dhaka-Chittagong Rajshahi and Bangladesh Agricultural University into NTA will be the main discussion point.



He further said that since these five big universities have not come under cluster system, there will be more discussion about how can they bring them into NTA.



Regarding this issues UGC Secretariat Dr Ferdous Zaman send a letter to all concerned. The letter said that a discussion meeting was held on March 27 under the leadership of Education Minister Dipu Moni regarding the management policy of public universities and quality improvement of education.



According to the letter, a policy-making meeting will be held next Monday in the presence of the chairman and members of the commission under the chairmanship of the education minister to determine the next steps to implement the decision. Deputy Minister of Education, Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department will attend the meeting.



