Chicken, egg, fish prices go up again

Broiler chickens are being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg on Saturday, despite the drop in prices at the beginning of the holy Ramadan. It was sold on Thursday at Tk 200 to Tk 210. At the same time, the price of chicken eggs per dozen increased by Tk 10. A dozen of eggs was Tk 135 on Thursday, it is now being sold at Tk 145 on Saturday.



While prices of all types of fish has also increased by Tk 50 to Tk 100 per kg. However, the sellers are not able to say anything specific about the price increase. On Saturday, the situation was seen by visiting the capital's Kawran Bazar, Bashundhara, Badda and other kitchen markets.



Looking around the market, it was found that broiler chicken was being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg on Saturday, which was Tk 200 to Tk 210 on Thursday. But Sonali chicken was being sold at last week's price (Tk 300 per kg). And the price of local chicken also remained unchanged, selling at Tk 650 per kg.



Solaiman Rasel, a chicken seller of Bashundhara kitchen market, told the Daily Observer that he brought 2,000 kg of chicken from Kishoreganj. Car rental was Tk 12,000 plus labour costs.



The chickens bought from a wholesale market for Tk 190 on Wednesday, was bought on Thursday for Tk 200. If you don't sell chicken at Tk 220 to Tk 230, you will incur a loss. So he is forced to sell at a higher price.



However, in the last three days, the price of eggs in the market has increased up to Tk 10 per dozen. On Sunday, it was seen that the farm eggs each dozen were being sold at Tk 140. The price of two pairs of eggs are now Tk 47 to Tk 48 in grocery stores.



The traders said the government has fixed the price of chicken. As a result, there is no opportunity to sell more than this. However, there is no fixed price for eggs. Prices are rising due to supply shortages.



Imran Hossain, a private worker who came to buy chicken, said, "As the prices of commodities are increasing, it is becoming difficult to buy daily necessities by doing small jobs. Prices are constantly increasing. But the salary is not increasing. Last week the price of chicken was Tk 10 per kg higher than that even on Saturday. The price of eggs has also increased by Tk 20.



Meanwhile, the fish market has seen that large pangas are being sold at Tk 240 per kg, last week they were sold at Tk 180 to Tk 190. Small pangas are being sold at Tk 200 which was Tk 160 to Tk 180 last week. Kai fish is selling at Tk 320 per kg which was Tk 260 to Tk 270 last week, Katal fish is selling at Tk 380 which was Tk 350 last week, Boal fish is selling at Tk 600 per kg which was Tk 540 last week, Rui fish is being sold Tk 350 per kg last week was Tk 300, tilapia was selling at Tk 220 per kg last week which was sold at Tk 170 to Tk 180.



Mamun Islam, a fish seller at Badda fish market, said, "The fish market is more at home than last week. The supply of fish in the wholesale market is low. Had to buy fish from Mokam at a higher price than last week. Then there are other costs. We sell as we buy."



Sohel Rana, who came to buy fish, said, "On Saturday the fish market is very expensive. The market is very hot during Ramadan. Prices are rising in all markets. The price of 1 kg of fish is Tk 400 to Tk 500, how can I buy fish?



Meanwhile, the price of beef remains unchanged. Beef is being sold in the market at Tk 750 per kg. Mutton is being sold at Tk 1100 to Tk 1150 per kg.



Same as last week, grams are being sold at Tk 95 to Tk 100 per kg, besan at Tk 140, khesari dal at Tk 100, which was the same price as last week. Lentils are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 150. The price of sugar is the same as last week at Tk 120 per kg, rice at Tk 80, brinjal at Tk 80, potato at Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg. The price of lemon has reduced slightly and is now being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 50.



Prices of all vegetables remained unchanged from last week. Bitter gourd is being sold at Tk 80 per kg and beans at Tk 60 per kg. The price per kg of potol is Tk 70, tomato Tk 50, brinjal Tk 60. Various types of gourds are being sold at the rate of Tk 60 to Tk 80 each.



The price of packet flour has decreased by 3.01 per cent since March 31. A kg packet of flour is being sold at Tk 64 to Tk 65, which was Tk 65 to Tk 68 earlier. The price of loose flour has decreased. A kg of open flour is selling at Tk 58 to Tk 62, down from Tk 60 to Tk 65, down by 4 per cent.

