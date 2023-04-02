Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 April, 2023, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Dhaka seeks greater Dutch support for Rohingya repatriation

Published : Sunday, 2 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah has sought support from the Netherlands towards sustainable return of the Rohingyas and political solution of the issue in Myanmar.

He made the request while calling on Dutch Prime Minister's Foreign and Security Adviser Geoffrey Van Leeuwen on March 31 2023, according to a release here on  Saturday.

He also lauded the Dutch government's intent to deepen  cooperation with Bangladesh beyond water sector.

The principal secretary, accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah, apprised Bangladesh's journey in building a pluralist and liberal society, advancing women and commitment to strengthening functioning democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

Leeuwen lauded Bangladesh's continued journey in development under the leadership of PM Hasina.

He also reiterated the Dutch prime minister's invitation to Hasina to visit the Netherlands.

Principal Secretary proposed for instituting a Public-Private Dialogue mechanism with the Netherlands which the Dutch side welcomed.

The principal secretary is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation comprising Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, former MCCI President Barrister Nihad Kabir and the Secretary-General, Farooq Ahmed.

During the day, the delegation held several meetings at the Dutch Foreign Ministry where the two sides discussed a wide ranging issues including extension of EU GSP facilities towards Bangladesh apparel sector beyond graduation as an LDC, collaboration on implementation of transformative projects under Bangladesh Delta Plan (BDP), facilitating Dutch investment financing in private sector, especially across diverse sectors of Bangladesh agriculture, brining innovative Dutch water solutions to Bangladesh.

He also met with representatives of leading Dutch financial institutions and the Eindhoven-based Brainport.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka seeks greater Dutch support for Rohingya repatriation
Emergency health care services launched in govt hospitals
CRAB Prez, GS demand Lavlu’s instant release, withdrawal of case
3rd Bangabandhu Innovation Grant launched
Complainant testifies against Arav
RAB, a force of mass people’s trust: Kamal
1 more dacoit nabbed
Ministry writes to reduce plane fare for Hajj pilgrims


Latest News
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
Dhaka League: Mohammedan get first win of season in 6th match
Poland for unlocking potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Bangladesh
BSP protests provocative news item of 'Prothom Alo'
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
Don't unify journalism with crime, propaganda: Hasan
Biden tells Russia to release US reporter
Pirojpur BNP leader, activists attacked during sit-in
Gold price re-fixed at record high of Tk 99,144 per bhori
NATO's eastern flank calls for increased US presence
Most Read News
Journalist Shamsuzzaman brought back to Dhaka jail from Kashimpur
Netherlands support sought for extension of transition period
NSU student killed as covered van crashes motorcycle in city
Chhatra League blocks Shahbagh under 'general students' banner
US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of DSA'
Polish FM congratulates Momen
16 BNP men held in Khulna ahead of party’s sit-in programme
Two held with Yaba pills in N’ganj
Motorcyclist killed in Rajshahi road accident
Bangladesh serves as a model for rest of world: US Asst Secy Noyes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft