

Obituary



S Hedayetullah, Managing Director of Taj Jute Packing Ltd and Chairman of Vincent Group passed away at his residence in Gulshan on Friday.He was one of the founder presidents of Gulshan Club and former president of Rotary Club of Dhaka North.He left behind his only son S Rumi Saifullah, two granddaughters and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to pray for his departed soul.His Namaz-e -Janaza was held after Zuhr prayers on Saturday at Gulshan Society Mosque and was buried at Banani graveyard.