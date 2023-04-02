Rohingya national shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 1: A 60-old Rohingya national was shot dead during a clash between two terrorist groups at a camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on early Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Syed Alam, an inhabitant of Kutupalong camp No.8 and he used to work as a night guard of the camp.



Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said Syed d sustained severe injuries when terrorist groups-Arakan Salvation Army and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO)RSO traded bullets over establishing supremacy in the camp around 1:00am.



He was rushed to a local hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Drives are going on to arrest the criminals, the police officer added. UNB

